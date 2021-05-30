 Skip to main content
Joseph E. Chambers

KNOX, IN - Joseph E. Chambers, age 82 Knox; formerly of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn (nee Hausenfleck) of 60 years; three children: Marie (Jeff) DeWitt, Charles (Tina) Chambers, Michael Chambers; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and his brothers and sisters.

Private services were held for his family and he was laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local food pantry.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.

