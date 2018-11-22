EAST SIDE - Joseph E. Colunto 'Joe', age 90, late of the East Side passed away November 18, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Valerie. Loving father of Kathy Colunto and the late John 'Butch' (late Lynn) Girasin. Dearest brother of Bob 'Beers' (Carole) Colunto. Joe is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Millie Colunto.
Joe was a retired employee of Inland Steel. He was a longtime coach of the Bonivers football team, an avid golfer, and sports fan. Joe was a dear friend to many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Visitation Friday, November 23, 2018 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 773-731-2749 or