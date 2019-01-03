CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph E. Hasik Jr., age 84, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 30, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Marianne; children, Gail (late Stephen) Koch, Donna (late Don) Keller, Joseph (Mary Lynn) Hasik Sr; grandchildren, Jamie (Scott) Kallas, Joseph (Jennifer) Hasik Jr., Cory (Jason) Quyle, Joshua (Ashley) Barth, Sarah and Jacob Hasik; great grandchildren, Adisen, Alexander, Matthew, Rhylen and Beckette; sisters, Joan (Richard) Goulet, Janet (late Bob) Meade; many nieces and nephews; and faithful friend 'Baby the Bird'.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Kennedy and Main St.) Schererville, IN from 2:00 to 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, January 5, 2019 DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Consolation, 8303 Taft St, Merrillville, IN 46410 with Rev. Peter J. Muha officiating. Services will conclude at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Veterans of America would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com