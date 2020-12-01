HIGHLAND, IN - Joseph E. Lebryk, age 88, of Highland, passed away from natural causes on Friday, November 27, 2020. He is survived by his children Lois Faulkner, Joe (Moira) Lebryk, Jim (Mary) Lebryk, and Sue (Tim) Waymouth; grandchildren Fred, Robert, Jennifer, Eric, Lt. C. Adam, Heather, and Cathy; four great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Florence and Jean; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Delphine "Tookie" Lebryk, sister Frances Wells, and brothers Ted, Ed (Shirley), and Al Lebryk.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Avenue in Highland, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. with a funeral mass to follow at Our Lady of Grace Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial Calumet Park Cemetery.

Joe worked for Amoco for 41 years and volunteered his time with Junior Achievement, OLG ushers, Amoco Retirees, and sat on the board of directors for Whiting Refinery Credit Union. He was a renown "putzer", if anything broke he'd take it apart, make modifications, and put it back together. Joe and Tookie read a Time-Life book, "How to build a house"; in 1957 Joe built their home on weekends and after work on weekdays.

"Mercy Me"; he was a man loved by many, particularly, Kim, his caregiver for the last four years. www.fagenmiller.com.