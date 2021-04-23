Joseph E. 'Trigger' Autry

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by the Rev. Michael Yadron. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Vigil services will be held on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Kish Funeral Home, and again on Monday at St. Thomas More Church at 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass. Joe served in the U.S. Army for two years, and he worked at LTV Steel in East Chicago as an electrician in the "Wire Gang" before retiring with 44 years of service. Joe was a skilled fisherman and an avid reader of all local newspapers. He especially enjoyed when his friends would bring back newspapers from their travels after returning from their vacations.