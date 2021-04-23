Joseph E. 'Trigger' Autry
MUNSTER, IN — Joseph G. "Trigger" Autry, 84, of Munster, IN, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marcia Autry; sons, Joseph "Mike" Michael Autry and Nicholas James Autry; half-sisters, Jeanie (Harry) Carey and Diane (Grover) Oliver; nieces, Karen Warkentien and Kris Denning; and grandniece, Hayley Hardin. Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Opal Billings; father, Joseph Autry; stepfather, Arley Billings; sister, Patricia O'Niones; nephew, Eugene O'Niones; and niece, Cheri O'Niones.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by the Rev. Michael Yadron. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Vigil services will be held on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Kish Funeral Home, and again on Monday at St. Thomas More Church at 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass. Joe served in the U.S. Army for two years, and he worked at LTV Steel in East Chicago as an electrician in the "Wire Gang" before retiring with 44 years of service. Joe was a skilled fisherman and an avid reader of all local newspapers. He especially enjoyed when his friends would bring back newspapers from their travels after returning from their vacations.
Joe looked forward to the first Friday of each month to meet with his fellow friends from the Wire Gang for breakfast to talk and laugh about old times, plus catch up on the latest news and events in their lives. Joe also looked forward to watching college football every fall, especially the Notre Dame Irish, and to watching the NCAA Hoops March Madness tournament every spring (the "Big Dance"), especially the Indiana Hoosiers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joe Autry's name to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association. www.kishfuneralhome.net