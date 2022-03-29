LANSING, IL - Joseph Edward Boyd, March 25, 2022, Age 76. Late of Lansing, IL, Formerly of Chicago. Beloved son of Everett C. Boyd and Wilma L. Boyd. Brother of John Boyd, the late Betty (Bob) Przybyla and the late Everett C. (Ann) Boyd Jr. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Dedicated long time employee of Jewel – Osco. Joseph was an avid reader and a student of history.