HOBART, IN - Joseph Eugene Broadaway Sr., age 89, of Hobart, IN, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Joseph is survived by his children: Kathy (Jim) Wiszowaty, Kim (Drew) Childs, Joseph (Stacey); grandchildren: Ronnie (Kelly), Raymond, Joseph Broadaway III, Brooklyn, Tyler and Jay Williams; step-children: Walter (Joy) Williams, Carolyn Caldwell, Sharon (Oren) Close, Ron (Sherry) Williams and Eddie (Carol) Williams; 68 step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, whom he dearly loved and was loved by; current wife, Dorothy of 26 years; also his sisters: Pam Stefanovich and Phyllis Brown; and brothers: Danny and Gordon.

Joseph was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Norma (1993); parents: Joseph and Mildred; and seven brothers and sisters.

Joe was a member of Gospel Lighthouse Church. He was a proud Army Veteran of the Korean War and was retired from USS Sheet and Tin, after 35 years. He also Pastored multiple churches. Joe was loved by many dear friends.