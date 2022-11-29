LAKE STATION, IN - Joseph Eugene Tokach, age 91, of Lake Station, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, surrounded by his family. Joe had been a Lake Station resident since 1965 and a member of St. Francis Xavier Church for 50 years. He was a 4th degree Knight for the Knights of Columbus St. Clement Council 3283 obtaining the fourth degree with the St. Maria Venegas Council 2712. He was awarded the Shining Armor Award during his fraternal year and also the VIP Club in recognition of his outstanding recruitment efforts. He served as a Eucharistic Minister, parish pastoral council, parish usher and St. Vincent DePaul.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sylvia in April of 2022; his parents, Stephen and Mary (Tkalcec) Tokach; and four brothers: Stephen Tokach, Peter Tokach, John Tokach, and Anthony Tokach.

He is survived by his two sons: Scott Tokach of Crown Point, Stacey (Kimberly) Tokach of Fishers, IN; two granddaughters: Lauren and Erin Tokach; two step-grandsons: Blake and Tyler Schaus; step-granddaughter, Madison Schaus; and many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Joe proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Army in the Korean War as a PFC 5th Evac. Hospital Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He received the National Defense Service medal. He was a member of the American Legion Post #100 in Lake Station. He worked for US Steel in Donora, PA at their Billet Mill for 10 years. He retired from Inland Steel, East Chicago where he worked as a Crane Operator with 31 years of service. He enjoyed family vacations, softball, baseball and bowling. Joe was most proud of his marriage spanning 65 years and the two sons they raised together in the faith of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Joe's name be made for Mass Intentions or to the Knights of Columbus St. Clement Council 3283.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:00 a.m. and Rev. Roque Meraz celebrating the Mass. Mr. Tokach will be at the church for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com