Joseph F. Govert
SCHERERVILLE — Joseph F. Govert, age 83, of Schererville, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. He is survived by his children: Joseph (Donna) Govert, Valerie (Thomas) Laskey, and Paula (Richard) Gard; grandchildren: Joe (Courtney) Govert, Jessica (Kyle) DeHaven, Tom (Jennifer) Laskey, and Ricky, Rory, and Victoria Gard; great grandchildren: Liam and Rilynn; step children: Michele (Wayne) Peeples and Bill Govert; step grandchildren: Anthony and Brandon (Emily) Peeples and Alyssa and Benjamin Govert; step great grandson Bentley; siblings: Mary (late Jack) Coffman, Kathleen (Jim) Dinges, Pauline (Ron) Schutz, and Phil (Jeanne) Govert; brothers-in-law: Bob (Cille) Buchler and Ron (late Judeen) Peifer; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Jeanette "Skip" Govert; second wife Lois Govert; parents Alfred and Isabelle Govert; and brothers: Dick, Ken, Jim, and Fred.
Joe was devoted to and cherished his family. He was a great son, brother, husband, father, Poppy, and Big Poppy to those who loved him most. Joe was a constant presence in his family's lives, and could often be found in the stands at his grandchildren's sporting events.
He was a Veteran of the US Marine Corps. He was a 22-year member of the Schererville Fire Dept., serving as Chief for 12 years and a retired member of the IVFA. Additionally, he was a retired carpenter for Jim Dinges Construction, where he was able to work in a field he loved while also working with one of his best friends, Jim Dinges. Those who knew Joe were better for it, and he will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 2:00-8:00 PM., with an IVFA services at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held directly at Our Lady of Consolation, 8308 Taft in Merrillville on Friday, July 23, 2021 with visiting from 9:30 am until the time of mass at 10:00 am. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com