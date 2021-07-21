Joseph F. Govert

SCHERERVILLE — Joseph F. Govert, age 83, of Schererville, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. He is survived by his children: Joseph (Donna) Govert, Valerie (Thomas) Laskey, and Paula (Richard) Gard; grandchildren: Joe (Courtney) Govert, Jessica (Kyle) DeHaven, Tom (Jennifer) Laskey, and Ricky, Rory, and Victoria Gard; great grandchildren: Liam and Rilynn; step children: Michele (Wayne) Peeples and Bill Govert; step grandchildren: Anthony and Brandon (Emily) Peeples and Alyssa and Benjamin Govert; step great grandson Bentley; siblings: Mary (late Jack) Coffman, Kathleen (Jim) Dinges, Pauline (Ron) Schutz, and Phil (Jeanne) Govert; brothers-in-law: Bob (Cille) Buchler and Ron (late Judeen) Peifer; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Jeanette "Skip" Govert; second wife Lois Govert; parents Alfred and Isabelle Govert; and brothers: Dick, Ken, Jim, and Fred.

Joe was devoted to and cherished his family. He was a great son, brother, husband, father, Poppy, and Big Poppy to those who loved him most. Joe was a constant presence in his family's lives, and could often be found in the stands at his grandchildren's sporting events.