HIGHLAND, IN - Joseph F. Montasiewicz, age 97, Highland, IN, World War I I Veteran of the U.S. Army, passed away on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen (Porter) Montasiewicz; his parents, Frank and Mary Montasiewicz; sisters, Louise Surman, Jeane Montasiewicz, Loretta Montasiewicz and brother, Robert Montasiewicz. Joseph is survived by his loving brother, Gerald Montasiewicz; a special niece and nephew, Ted (Phyllis) Porter; other loving family members. May God bless them for all they did to care for Joseph. Visitation will be on Friday, September 7, 2018 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Rose Room at the Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 (219) 980-5555. Burial will be private at the Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN. Joe will be dearly missed by his loving family and precious friends. May God Grant Him Eternal Peace.