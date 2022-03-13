HAMMOND, IN - Joseph Frances Alishio was born in Trinidad, Colorado, on July 10, 1923. He grew up in Calumet City, IL, graduating from St Victor's School and then his beloved Catholic Central High School, later to be named Bishop Noll High School, where he proudly played football, basketball and baseball.

He joined the US Coast Guard as soon as he could in order to join the war effort, notably serving on a frigate patrolling the North Atlantic. After the war, Joseph met and married Rosemary Snyder of Whiting, settling in Hammond where he would spend the rest of his life, raising four children with Rosemary as he worked at Lever Brothers. Joe was an active and avid union member, serving for a period as his union representative. An avid sports fan through his life, Joe especially enjoyed his beloved Cubs finally winning the World Series. Joe was also a devoted member of the St Joseph's Church congregation throughout his adult life.

Joe was preceded in death by his father Giuseppe, his mother Mary, his brother Jack, and his beloved Rosemary. He is survived by his four children: Jaime of Athens, GA, Richard of Seattle, Kip (Merce Caballero) of Oxford, OH, and Patty (Paul Pena) of Hammond; grandchildren: Tricia, Keirstin, Ryan, Nuria, and Abby; and great-grandchildren: Nahla, Asher, R.J., and Raychel. His family members feel deep appreciation for their beloved Joe's remarkable longevity and steadiness and for the opportunity to bid him a peaceful goodbye.