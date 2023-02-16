July 28, 1932 - Feb. 13, 2023

PORTAGE — Joseph Francis Romaniak, age 90 of Portage, IN passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023. He was born on July 28, 1932 in East Chicago, IN to Joseph and Helen (Kulasa) Romaniak.

Joseph is survived by his daughter, Paula (Charles) Gratt; son, Stephen Romaniak; sisters: Sister Joan Marie Romaniak, S.S.J.-T.O.S.F., Patricia (Joseph) Szany; brother, Peter Romaniak; grandson, Jeffrey Gratt; granddaughter, Emily Gratt; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Genevieve Romaniak; his parents, Joseph and Helen Romaniak; and sister, Valerie Brady.

Joe was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in East Chicago IN and a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from NIPSCO after 33 years of service. Joe loved to paint and won several ribbons for his paintings. He was a kind-hearted people person and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Joe will be greatly missed more than words can say.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at EDMONDS AND EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368 with Father Kevin McCarthy officiating. A visitation will also be held prior to Mass at the church starting at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0691. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.