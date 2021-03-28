 Skip to main content
VALPARAISO, IN - Joseph G. Starkey, age 41 of Valparaiso, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Survived by wife of 15 years, Kelsey (nee Ruiz), children: Kylie, Lyla, and Joey; parents, Joe and Nancy Starkey; brother, Luke (Christine) Starkey; parents-in-law: Fred and Verna Ruiz; brothers-in-law: Marc (Tracy) Ruiz and Mario (Sarah) Ruiz; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Joe was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and uncle. He was a graduate of Boone Grove High School, class of 1998 and Indiana University. Joe was a partner at Oak Partners Wealth and Retirement Planning. Outside of work, Joe cherished his time with his family and friends. He loved being a husband, father, and son and was usually planning family get togethers. Joe enjoyed golfing, working out, and coaching his children. He was helping others and always made philanthropy a priority.

Friends and Family may gather at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd, Valparaiso on Tuesday, March 30, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 31, directly at St. Paul Catholic Church at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Jeff Burton and Rev. Doug Mayer officiating. At rest, St. Paul Cemetery.

Due to Covid, there will be limited seating; therefore, the Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at https://saintpaulvalpo.org/live-stream-and-social-media or at pruzinfuneralservice.com. We please ask that visitors maintain social distance and keep condolences to a minimum. FACE MASKS REQUIRED. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Mental Health American or the NWI Food Bank.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.

