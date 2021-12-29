VALPARAISO, IN - Joseph G. Sut, age 66 of Valparaiso passed away December 25, 2021. Joseph retired after 35 years of employment from U.S. Steel in 2013. He was a volunteer fireman for Lake Ridge Fire Department in the 80's and was a member of the Hedwig Church from the time he was five years old until the time the church was torn down. He was a member of the Union Local 1066. Joseph would help anyone in need. Joseph enjoyed fishing and was a collector of antiques, loved antiquing, garage sales and old cars. He loved his family and dogs. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: John Sut Jr and Darrell Potee; sister, Tammy Sut-Coburn.