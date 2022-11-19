March 12, 1942 - Nov. 16, 2022

CHESTERTON, IN - Joseph "Gil" Timmons, age 80, of Chesterton, IN, passed away in his home peacefully in his sleep, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Born Joseph Gilliard Timmons in Hammond, IN, on March 12, 1942, to the late Joseph Wilson Gilliard and Helen J. (Stahl) Timmons.

He graduated high school from Hammond Tech in Hammond, IN in 1960. He further graduated from Indiana University Northwest with a bachelor's degree in labor relations.

He worked 44 years at Inland Steel (Arcelor Mittal) as an industrial electrician. He was an avid member of the USWA, Local 1010 in East Chicago, IN. He served as a union steward there for many years. He was a dedicated patriot and was very passionate about politics. He also had a passion for photography, taking many pictures of family and friends throughout the years. Gil was the one always behind the camera.

Joseph was preceded in death by his father, Joseph W. Timmons; mother, Helen J. (Stahl) Timmons; younger brother, Jerry W. Timmons.

He is survived by his daughter, Valorie J. (Clifford) Townsend; two granddaughters: Fawn E. (Dilan) Watts, Leah A. Townsend; grandson, Reid J. C. Townsend; two great-granddaughters: Eleanor J. Watts and Elyza I. Townsend; two brothers: Ted and Mark Timmons; and two sisters: Sandra Butler and Shelley Kwolek.

He will always be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

A Visitation for Gil will be held Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN, 46307. A funeral service for him will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Erika D. Brooks. He will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in the garden of Eternal Life.

