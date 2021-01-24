MUNSTER, IN - Joseph Giorgio, 94, of Munster, IN passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021. Beloved father of Thomas (Shelley) Giorgio, Barbara Jo (Mark) Giorgio-Booher, James Giorgio and Robert Giorgio; loving grandfather of Alex (Joshua) Giorgio-Rubin, Emma (Robert) Jordan, Christopher Booher, Anamarie Booher, Jillian Giorgio, Juliette Giorgio, Jacob Giorgio, Antonia Giorgio, and Nicholas Giorgio; proud great grandfather of Joseph Giorgio-Rubin, Zella Jordan and Kyra Cole; cherished brother of Rose Arendas. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Sharon (nee McArty); brother, Eugene Giorgio and sister, Agnes Kish. He was born in East Chicago, IN and raised by his loving parents Peppino and Maria (nee Alfini).

Visitation will be on Monday, January 25, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial with Military Honors will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.

Joe was a longtime member of St. Thomas More Church. He was a former member of the Hammond Jaycees and Hammond Optimist Club. Joe retired as the Secretary Treasurer of Standard Equipment & Supply. He proudly served with the U.S. Army during World War II in the Third Infantry Division, 30th Regiment, Company I earning many awards including two Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart and the French Croix de Guerre with a Bronze Palm, the highest honor given a soldier by the French government for his heroism. Joe will be remembered fondly by his many jokes and the love for his backyard tomato garden. www.kishfuneralhome.net