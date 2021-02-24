Joseph H. 'Bud' Newell Sr.
May 22, 1928 — Feb. 20, 2021
SCHERERVILLE, IN — Joseph H. "Bud" Newell Sr., 92, of Schererville, passed away February 20, 2021, at the VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso, IN. Bud was born on May 22, 1928, in East Chicago, IN. His parents, John H. and Marie (nee Barenie) Newell, went on to have three more children, Ross (Anne), Patricia Bathurst and David (Kathy).
Bud graduated from E.C. Roosevelt H.S. with the class of 1946. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served toward the end of WWII on the island of Guam. When he returned to civilian life, he married the love of his life, and 70 years marriage partner, Marie (nee Walker) Newell. He, along with his father, founded and served the NWI community for 60 years, with their home care company, American Medical Oxygen Sales Corporation. Bud was one of the first registered respiratory therapists (RRT) in the U.S. and worked for many years in the capacity.
Bud was a wonderful friend and sponsored and worked very hard to enrich the community organizations he helped. Bud sponsored fundraising events for the Boys & Girls Clubs, and raised over $100,000 with his golf outing endeavors, such as the popular "Ding-a-Ling" outing held each November for many years. He was also very involved with the Highland, IN, Elks organization and always encouraged family participation in the annual picnics and parties sponsored by the Elks. His company also sponsored bowling leagues every fall for numerous friends, family members and physicians with whom he was associated, both at St. Catherine Hospital and through the family business. Bud was a loving and generous man, and will be missed greatly by his family.
Bud and Marie are the proud parents of four children: Joseph (Cheryl) Jr., Nancy Newell, Robert (Teresa) and Cathrine Stassin, all whom survive, as does his beloved wife, Marie. They also have nine living grandchildren: Amy Londono, Donald Buikema, Michael Lowe, Christopher Stassin, Nicholas Stassin, Camryn Stassin, Derek Newell, Lindsey Newell and Kaitlin Giannakis. They also have nine great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, two siblings, Ross and Patricia, and two grandsons, Joshua Newell and Denis Lowe.
A private funeral service will be held and a "Celebration of Life" service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI, or a charity of your choice in his honor.
Cremation services provided by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso.