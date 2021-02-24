Joseph H. 'Bud' Newell Sr.

May 22, 1928 — Feb. 20, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Joseph H. "Bud" Newell Sr., 92, of Schererville, passed away February 20, 2021, at the VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso, IN. Bud was born on May 22, 1928, in East Chicago, IN. His parents, John H. and Marie (nee Barenie) Newell, went on to have three more children, Ross (Anne), Patricia Bathurst and David (Kathy).

Bud graduated from E.C. Roosevelt H.S. with the class of 1946. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served toward the end of WWII on the island of Guam. When he returned to civilian life, he married the love of his life, and 70 years marriage partner, Marie (nee Walker) Newell. He, along with his father, founded and served the NWI community for 60 years, with their home care company, American Medical Oxygen Sales Corporation. Bud was one of the first registered respiratory therapists (RRT) in the U.S. and worked for many years in the capacity.