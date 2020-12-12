 Skip to main content
Joseph H. Darragh

Joseph H. Darragh

Joseph H. Darragh

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Joseph H. "Joe, Uncle Joe" Darragh, 82, late of Schererville, formerly of Lansing, IL, and South Chicago, passed away December 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Marciniak) for 60 years. Loving father of Joseph (Pamela) Darragh and Kimberly (Joseph) Gillette. Uncle Joe is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends all around the world. Joe was a retired employee of Conrail. Joe was an avid traveler, taking over 60 cruises, wintering in Florida for 25 years, and lots of trips to Las Vegas. He loved life more than life itself, whether it was shooting pool, playing golf, poker, or gardening.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane. (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Avenue at 97th Lane) St. John. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 14, 2020, at 10:00 am DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church 321 E. Joliet St. Crown Point. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Wounded Warriors or the Gary Sinise Foundation preferred. For more information call 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.

