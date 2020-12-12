Joseph H. Darragh

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Joseph H. "Joe, Uncle Joe" Darragh, 82, late of Schererville, formerly of Lansing, IL, and South Chicago, passed away December 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Marciniak) for 60 years. Loving father of Joseph (Pamela) Darragh and Kimberly (Joseph) Gillette. Uncle Joe is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends all around the world. Joe was a retired employee of Conrail. Joe was an avid traveler, taking over 60 cruises, wintering in Florida for 25 years, and lots of trips to Las Vegas. He loved life more than life itself, whether it was shooting pool, playing golf, poker, or gardening.