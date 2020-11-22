 Skip to main content
Joseph H. Sweet

Joseph H. Sweet

Joseph H. Sweet

THORNTON, IL - Joseph H. Sweet, 97 of Thornton, IL passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Beloved brother of the late Arthur (Dorothy) Sweet, William (Barbara) Sweet and Mary (nee Sweet) Maurice Dufficy. He is survived by his dear friends: Margaret Loitz, Scott, Meg, Garrett and Colleen Loitz, Jenni, Bill and Thomas Johnson, and Caroline Shelton. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Legion Post 1070, Thornton Historical Society or the Gary Sinise Foundation in his memory would be appreciated.

Joe was a lifelong resident of Thornton, IL. He served with the U.S. Army during World War II. Joe was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Glenwood, IL. www.kishfuneralhome.net

