SPRING HILL, FL - Joseph J. "Ace" Zubeck Sr., age 90, late of Spring Hill, Florida formerly of Hegewisch, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 surrounded by family. He proudly served for the US Marine Corp. He was 1st Marine Division, H31. He was awarded a Purple Heart and the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal. During the Korean War he was in the Chosin Reservoir and a proud member of the Chosin Few. Retired from the City of Chicago Streets and Sanitation Dept., after 30 years of service.