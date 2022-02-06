Jan. 30, 1928 - Feb. 3, 2022

Joseph J. Danyi Jr, born January 30 1928, passed away on February 3, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph J Danyi Sr.; and mother, Clara Georgei Danyi Homoki; and sisters: Margaret Verplank and Elizabeth Johannsen.

He is survived by children: Jean Danyi, Joseph Danyi, Garry Danyi and Patricia Leonard; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Joseph served our country in the Army during the Korean War. He was an electrician for US Steel.

He enjoyed participating in Goodfellow Club sports and activities as well as working at Goodfellow camp.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 from 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM. Funeral service at 12:30 PM with interment at Calumet Park Cemetery to follow. For more information call 219-736-5840 or visit mycalumetpark.com