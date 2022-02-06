 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joseph J. Danyi Jr.

  • 0

Jan. 30, 1928 - Feb. 3, 2022

Joseph J. Danyi Jr, born January 30 1928, passed away on February 3, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph J Danyi Sr.; and mother, Clara Georgei Danyi Homoki; and sisters: Margaret Verplank and Elizabeth Johannsen.

He is survived by children: Jean Danyi, Joseph Danyi, Garry Danyi and Patricia Leonard; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Joseph served our country in the Army during the Korean War. He was an electrician for US Steel.

He enjoyed participating in Goodfellow Club sports and activities as well as working at Goodfellow camp.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 from 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM. Funeral service at 12:30 PM with interment at Calumet Park Cemetery to follow. For more information call 219-736-5840 or visit mycalumetpark.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan addresses edited video of him using the n-word

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts