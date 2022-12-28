HIGHLAND, IN - Joseph J. Hanusin, age 84, of Highland, IN, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

He is survived by his daughter, Catherine (Michael) Miklosi; granddaughter, Andrea (Dennis Engler) Roop; grandson, Gregory (Alycia) Ellis; great-grandchildren: Logan, Jackson, and Sadie; sister-in-law, Joan Puplava; niece, Michelle (Robert) Perry; great-niece, Emily; and great-nephew, John. Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Lorraine.

Visitation will be held at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME in Highland, 2828 Highway Ave., on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:30 a.m.

Joe retired from L.T.V. after 43 years of employment. He enjoyed camping and loved sharing time with family and friends.