WHITING, IN - Joseph J. Hruskocy, 75 of Whiting, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at his residence. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Anita (nee Michalak); loving father of Trisha (John) Guyer; adoring grandpa of Jillian Irene Guyer; cherished brother of his twin, John (late Marianne) Hruskocy, Susan (Anthony) Gajewski Vicari, Grace (John) Dabrowa and the late Thomas (Linda) Hruskocy; dearest brother-in-law of Thomas (Bonnie) Michalak, Rita (Ken) Zubeck, Carole (late Steve) Trenka, Mary Beth (Fabian) Michel and Janet (late Kevin) Murzyn; many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ollie Gajewski.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.; members of the parish will offer prayers at the funeral home on at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council 1696 will offer prayers at the funeral home on at 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com .

Joseph Hruskocy was born on October 20, 1947 to Thomas and Margaret (Chomistek) Hruskocy. He was a lifelong resident of Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1966. He was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 452 and the Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council, 1696. He was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict and was a retiree of the Amoco Oil (BP) Whiting Refinery with a service of 29 years. Joe was an avid outdoorsman. He treasured hunting and fishing trips with his dad, brother and uncles. He loved to cook and show off his impressive vegetable garden. He was also a loyal Chicago sports fan. Joe was happiest spending time with his family, playing games and singing to the oldies. A devoted husband, father and grandpa, Joseph will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation for cancer research would be appreciated. my.clevelandclinic.org/givingays-to-give/foundation-giving. 219-659-4400