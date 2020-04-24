MUNSTER, IN - Joseph J. Matyszka, 90, of Munster, entered into eternal peace on April 17, 2020. He was born June 24, 1929, in Chicago, IL, to John and Victoria Matyszka. Beloved brother of Teddy Czernik, Edward (Joyce) Matyszka, and Adele (Ted) Piech, all of whom have preceded him in death. He met his soulmate, his wife Dolores, to whom he was married for 63 years prior to her preceding him in death in 2018. Throughout his life he maintained residence in Chicago, later settling down in Munster, IN. He worked in the Maintenance Department at the University of Chicago for many years. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather (aka Grandpa GuGu).