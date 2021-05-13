Sept. 27, 1934 - May 7, 2021
MUNSTER- Joseph J. Prieboy, age 86, of Munster, formerly East Chicago, IN passed away peacefully on Friday, May 7, 2021. He was born September 27, 1934, in East Chicago, IN, the son of Andrew and Helen (nee Furjel) Prieboy.
Preceded in death by his late wife and love of his life Dolores Jean Prieboy (nee Della Rocco) and late brother Andrew (Barbara nee Sersic, Stevens) Prieboy. He is survived by his three sons: Jeffery (Janet), Joseph (Julie), and Robert (Elizabeth). Joseph leaves behind his loving grandchildren: Jade (Allie), Miles, Lauren, AJ, Irie, and Sonny; as well as his brother Edward (Millie) Prieboy. He was well loved by his nephews and niece: Andy, Joe, Ed, Ken, and Diane.
He was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School, served in the Military and graduated from Indiana University where he received his Master's Plus 30 in Education. He taught in the East Chicago Public School system for over 35 years.
Joseph was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, golfer, and fisherman. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, friend, and teacher. During his time with us and now in the next phase of his journey, Joseph will always be remembered and loved by all those who knew him. Joseph would like to let you know his work here is done and he is ready to be reunited with Dolores, through them we were taught what true love, compassion, and kindness means.
A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Those who wish to remember Joseph in a special way may donate in his memory to the Hospice of Calumet. In lieu of flowers, Catholic masses held in his name are welcomed. BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements (219-836-5000). Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.