MUNSTER- Joseph J. Prieboy, age 86, of Munster, formerly East Chicago, IN passed away peacefully on Friday, May 7, 2021. He was born September 27, 1934, in East Chicago, IN, the son of Andrew and Helen (nee Furjel) Prieboy.

Preceded in death by his late wife and love of his life Dolores Jean Prieboy (nee Della Rocco) and late brother Andrew (Barbara nee Sersic, Stevens) Prieboy. He is survived by his three sons: Jeffery (Janet), Joseph (Julie), and Robert (Elizabeth). Joseph leaves behind his loving grandchildren: Jade (Allie), Miles, Lauren, AJ, Irie, and Sonny; as well as his brother Edward (Millie) Prieboy. He was well loved by his nephews and niece: Andy, Joe, Ed, Ken, and Diane.

He was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School, served in the Military and graduated from Indiana University where he received his Master's Plus 30 in Education. He taught in the East Chicago Public School system for over 35 years.