WHITING/CROWN POINT - Joseph J. Trgovich, Jr., 71 of Crown Point, formerly of Whiting, passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Diane (nee Petro); loving father of Kimberly and Marie; cherished son of Eleanore and the late Joseph, Sr., Trgovich; brother of Donna Magdziarz; brother-in-law of Sue (James) Zemen; proud Godfather of Jamie and Marianne Zemen and Max Karahalios; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, 10:00a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. John E. Kalicky, C.PP.S., officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3:00 to 8:00p.m.
Joe Trgovich was born on January 10, 1947 and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute, Class of 1965and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Management from the Calumet College of St. Joseph, Hammond. He was a US Army Veteran stationed in Korea during the Viet Nam Conflict and was awarded an Associate Membership of the USMC Scout/Sniper Association. He was a retired EMT from the Hammond Fire Dept., had worked at LTV Steel, East Chicago and was a retiree of the Lake County Health Dept. Joe loved cars and car racing. He enjoyed trap shooting (Indiana State Trapshooting Champ 1978), oil painting, auctions, history, photography, writing short stories and attending flea markets with his dear friend, John Caban. Devoted to his family, Joe will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
