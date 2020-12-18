Joseph Jacob 'Arnie' Halfman

CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph Jacob "Arnie" Halfman, 86, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020.

Joe is survived by his brother, Leonard (Laura Jean), and sister, Geraldine, both of Bloomer, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law, Leona and Carol; 23 nieces and nephews; and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara (nee Adler); brothers: Anton, Leo, Phillip, John, Clarence "Doc," Ralph and Lawrence; sisters: Mary, Anna, Cecilia, Catherine "Kate" and Louise "Weesie"; nieces and nephews: Linda, Sandra, Timothy and Joel.

Joe proudly served in the U.S. Army from January 1957 to January 1959. He retired from the Budd Co. after 30 years of service. Joe loved to golf, and his favorite golfer was Arnold "Arnie" Palmer. He was fondly called "Joe the Shaver" by his nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the funeral home include social distancing at 6 feet, maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks will be required.