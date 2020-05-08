CHICAGO, IL - Joseph Jaminski, 85, passed away peacefully at home on May 4, 2020. Joe retired from the Chicago Fire Department in 1997 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was born on March 16, 1935, in Chicago to George and Martha Jaminski. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Eileen (nee Eagan) Jaminski and his adoring children: John (Mary) Jaminski, Thomas (Lisa) Jaminski, Mary Kay (Paul McKendry), late Susan (late Michael) Macis, and Patricia (Mariusz) Lugowski. Proud grandpa to Maggie, Jack, Matt, Jimmy, Daniel, Joseph, Anna, Marissa, and Thomas. Preceded in death by siblings: Raymond, Martha, and Adeline. Also surviving are his in-laws Grace (late Walter) Kirin, Dennis Eagan, and Patricia (late William) Eagan.