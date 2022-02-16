LANSING, IL - Joseph "Joe" Charles Wells, age 79, of Lansing, IL, native of Chicago Heights, IL, passed away peacefully February 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved Husband of Clara (nee Plate); loving father of: Carl Wells, Catherine (Brian) Flaherty, and Jodi (Neil) VerHagen; very proud Poppy of: Elyse Wells, Joey Wells, Skyler VerHagen, Brennan Flaherty, Caellin Joseph Flaherty, Chloe VerHagen, Matthew Wells, and Camden Flaherty; and three beautiful great-grandchildren. Devoted brother, to Dawn (Bill) Kosinski; beloved brother-in-law, to Hermina Rutnicki; fond uncle and cousin to the Wells, Quarcini, and Plate Families; best friend to Carl Giglio, and dearest friend to many. Joe was preceded in death by his loving parents: Carl and Aurora (nee Quarcini); and brother in law, Jan Plate, Jr.

Friends may visit with Joe's family on Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM with services immediately following at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME located at 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing Illinois. Joe retired from Volkswagen and spent his retirement years traveling with his wife/best friend Clara, hunting, range shooting, spending time with his beloved family and friends, and continuing his passion for anything and everything pertaining to the military history of the world wars, a passion that started in his youth 65 years ago. He lived a robust life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and donating blood in his name to a Greater Blood Bank. With love...until we meet again.