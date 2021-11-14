April 4, 1933 - Nov. 3, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Joseph "Joe" Ecsi died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Hammond, IN on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Joe was born on April 4, 1933 in Nagybajcs, Hungary. He came to the United States as a refugee Freedom Fighter after the Hungarian Revolution in 1956 and settled in Hammond where he met his wife Dorothy Franyi. Joe and Dorothy were married on February 7, 1959 at the Holy Trinity Hungarian Church in East Chicago, IN. He became a US citizen in 1966, but always remained proud of his Hungarian heritage. He retired from Inland Steel in East Chicago, IN in 1992.

Joe is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy; his daughter, Susan Ecsi; his daughter, Lisa Ecsi Davis and his son-in-law Larry Davis; his son, Joe Ecsi; his granddaughter Kim Koch and her husband Nick Koch, and his great-granddaughters, Kendall and Ellie Koch. He is also survived by numerous relatives in Hungary.

Joe loved life. He enjoyed good food, good beer and gypsy music. He was an avid reader, a good cook, and enjoyed watching documentaries about nature and World War II. He made friends wherever he went, and had a great sense of humor. His accent was amazing.

Special thanks from Joe's family goes to the staff of Adiel Home Health Services and the staff of Transitions Hospice.

A private service was held on Monday, November 8, 2021 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME with burial at Calumet Park Cemetery. A celebration of Joe's life will be held in 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to the Alzheimer's Association. act.alz.org or support.brightfocus.org. May he Rest In Peace. www.hillsidefhcares.com