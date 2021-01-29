Joseph 'Joe' G. Hein

CROWN POINT, IN — Joseph "Joe" G. Hein Joseph, 57, of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Joe is survived by two uncles, Vern "Babe" Hein and Jack Fleming; aunt, Tami Cariza; special friend, Roger Briggs; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Lyn Hein.

He was a graduate of Merrillville High School, class of 1982. Joe was a supervisor at Midwest Pipe and Rebar. He loved the Chicago Cubs and was very happy to see them win the World Series. Joe cherished his cars and will be remembered as a loving and care-free person.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Drive, Crown Point) on Sunday, January 31, 2021, from 1:00 – 4:00 P.M. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 P.M. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL. Cremation to follow services.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.