GRIFFITH, IN - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph "Joe" J. Plesek, age 71, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family. He went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Joe will be deeply missed by his wife of many years and friend, Dena Plesek, his sons, Thomas (Jennifer Mikrut) Sheridan Plesek and Shawn (Jessica) O'Keefe, and his beloved siblings: Terry (Janet) Plesek, Larry (Janet) Plesek, Marilyn Plesek, and Mark (Terry) Plesek. He will also be remembered by several nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Marie Plesek.

Joe retired from Ivy Tech with over a decade of service. He was an avid camper, fisherman, and guitar player, and enjoyed attending car shows. Above all else, Joe was a Christian who loved the Lord and was a devoted father and friend. He will be remembered for his kind and generous spirit, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at 7:00 PM, Pastor Mitch Wright officiating. Services conclude at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com