ELKHART, IN - It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph "Joe" John Kominiak, of Elkhart, IN announce his passing on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 59 while residing at Woodland Manner Nursing Home. A native of Indiana, Joe was born August 20, 1960 in Hammond to Leo and Olga (Molnar) Kominiak. Joe attended Jefferson Elementary and Gavit Junior High School, where he was on the wrestling team and enjoyed playing soccer. He graduated from Bishop Noll, where he was an MVP soccer player. Joe attended Purdue Calumet, majoring in engineering, and began his career as a welder/mechanic with the Pullman Standard Company in Hammond. With a strong interest in science and math, Joe's engineering hobbies included the "nuts and bolts" of bike and CB radio repair, architectural drafting and motorcycle riding.