Joseph "Joe" Mis, Jr., 91, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joan Mis (nee Wolfe); his children: Christine (Phil) Talamonti, Dan (Katie) Mis, and Michael (Lisa) Mis; and grandchildren: Taimat, Staci, Abbi, Kelly, Janine, and Nicholas. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sophie Mis; and his sisters: Wanda Kolodziej and Stella Kulik.

Joe was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School where he ran track and was a cheerleader. He then joined the United States Air Force and served on active duty for four years followed by four years in the Air Force Reserve. Joe founded the Hammond Track Club in 1978 and influenced many young lives through years of coaching and support; he was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 1990. Joe also owned and operated the Yankee Inn for over 30 years where he greeted many friends and customers - he even got to meet Robert Kennedy in 1968 when he stopped in for a cold drink while on the campaign trail. Joe was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame University and was a die-hard Cubs fan.