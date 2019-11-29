{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph "Joe" Schafer
CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph "Joe" Schafer, age 66 of Crown Point, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019.

He is survived by daughter, Paige Schafer; son, Robert Schafer; mother, Dale (Alex) Spokas; two brothers, John (Fran) Schafer and Roman (Helen) Schafer; two sisters, Ruth (John) Beckham and Donna (Eric) Crock; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father, Walter; brother, Vytas.

Joe was the owner of Body Werks Collision Center in Merrillville. He was a member of Gary Sportsman Club and Hunkee Hollow Athletic Club. Joe was a graduate of Merrillville High School, class of 1971.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr. (south of St. Rd. 231 on St. Rd. 55), Crown Point on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. til 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. DIRECTLY at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (250 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point) with Rev. Cory Wielert officiating. There will be one-half hour visitation prior to funeral service. At rest, Calvary Cemetery.

