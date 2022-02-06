May 20, 1929 - Feb. 1, 2022

CROWN POINT - Joseph "Joe" V. Chopps, age 92, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Joseph is survived by his children: Ramona Capote, Daniel (Rachel) Chopps, David Chopps, Terry (Peggy) Chopps, Keith Chopps; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Glenda Jordan.

Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Chopps; daughter, Tamera J. Chopps; parents: John V. Chopps and Madge Viola Chopps; brothers: James Chopps, Clyde Chopps; sisters: Alice Roberts, Grace Whitehead, Wanda Mullins, Anna Sharp; and daughter-in-law, Heather Chopps.

Joseph worked in piece parts in the automotive industry where he was also a member of the automotive union. He retired from the Budd Company after 39 years. Joseph loved drinking coffee, enjoyed gardening, and always had a big garden. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. When Joe was asked "What his best day ever was?" He would always say, "The day when I married Jo Ann."

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, February 7, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn & Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Joseph's name to Pentecostals of South Lake or Lowell Nursing Home.

