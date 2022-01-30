Joseph “Joey” A. Rosignol

GODFREY, IL - age 38, of Godfrey IL, formerly

Highland IN; his work now complete on earth was called by the Lord to his heavenly home on January 27, 2022. Joey is survived by his loving parents: Jeff and Polly Rosignol; sisters: Renee and Alicia Rosignol; and niece Samantha. Preceded in death by his beloved grandparents:

Peter and "Grandma Ruthie" Phillips; Richard Keene, all of Highland.

Joey lived at Beverly Farm in Godfrey Illinois since 2007, home to over 300 developmentally disabled individuals. "Joe-Joe" as he was known to other residents and staff was a happy and carefree guy with a teasing spirit. He will be forever remembered by his entire family, including grandmother Shirley Keene "Grammy Sugar", many aunts, uncles, and cousins that all shared in part of his life. Joe touched the hearts of all whom he met growing up and those who cared for him at Beverly Farm. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle who will be forever missed.

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN 46375. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Gregory A. Bim-Merle officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beverly Farm Foundation, Godfrey Illinois; or The Share Foundation with the Handicapped, Rolling Prairie Indiana.