HAMMOND, IN - Joseph (Joey) A. Yobbka, age 46, of Hammond, IN passed away on Tuesday August 7, 2018. He was the loving father of Samantha Yobbka, Justin (Janyqua) Yobbka, Hayley Yobbka, Amelia Yobbka, and Andrew Yobbka; adored his two grandsons: Braylyn Walker and Jayden Yobbka. Joe was born on October 24, 1971 to mother: Evelyn (nee Scheidt) Yobbka and father: Joseph C. (Sandra) Yobbka. Also left to cherish his memory are three sisters: Patti Thompson, Michelle Valiquet, and Denise (Scott) Draves; one brother: Anthony Bridges; and the love of his life: Becky Castaneda (fiance) and her son: James Castaneda; and several nieces and nephews. Joey belonged to the UAW Local #551 and was an avid NASCAR and Cubs fan.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday August 15, 2018 at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 1:00-7:00 p.m. with a service at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers; donations in his loving memory can be made to the family. Please visit www.burnskish.com.