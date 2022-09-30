June 7, 1942 - Sep. 24, 2022

LAKE STATION, IN - Joseph John Laas, Sr., age 80, of Lake Station passed away Saturday September 24, 2022, at his home with his family at his side. He was born June 7, 1942, in Gary, IN to Joseph John and Margaret (Balazs) Laas. Joseph was a retired steelworker at Inland Steel with 38 years of service. He was a US Naval Veteran. He loved fishing and was a strong family man. He was a former member of the Glen Park Eagles.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife Rosetta; three daughters: Dawn (Don) Janes of Lake Station, Peggy (Fred) Dancer of Hammond, Samara (Jason Montpetit) Laas of Lake Station; eleven grandchildren: Nikki Laas, JJ Laas, Aubrie Laas, Kara Janes, Brandon Laas, Anthony Joseph Laas, Kimber Janes, Christian Janes, Destiny Montpetit, David Whiting Dancer, and Ashley Laas; eleven great- grandchildren; two sisters: Gail (Mike) Allen and Arlene (Jim) ONiel; many nieces and nephews; and many dear friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by two sons: Joseph J. Laas, II and Stevie Laas; his parents: Joseph J. Laas, Margaret (Samuel) Goff; a brother, Dwight Goff; four sisters: Nancy Poole, Diane (Andy) Yankovich, Janice (Ray) Allen, Lila Wilkes and John Wilkes.

Visitation for Joseph will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Sunday October 2, 2022, at the REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Avenue Portage, IN 46368. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.