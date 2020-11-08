MERRILLVILLE, IN - Joseph John Skora, age 96, of Merrillville, passed away October 30, 2020. He was a graduate of Emerson High School in Gary. Joe received his degree in engineering from Purdue University. He served in the U.S. Navy, Frogman and Navy Seals during WW II. Joe was a member of the American Legion, Merrillville Post No. 430, the Masonic Lake Lodge No. 157, and a member of S.S. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral- the AHEPA #79. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Evelyn J. Skora, brother, Edward Skora. Joe is survived by his two daughters: Cathleen A. Morrison of Merrillville, Cynthia R. Emmons of Beaver Dam, WI; several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brothers: John (Barbara) Skora, Theodore Skora; many loving nieces and nephews.