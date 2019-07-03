GREENWOOD, IN - Joseph John Wauro, age 92, passed away on Sunday June 23, 2019, at the Greenwood Health and Living Center in Greenwood, IN.
Joseph is survived by daughters Lisa (John) Schafer of Indianapolis, IN and Kirsten (Joseph) Asselta of Florida; granddaughters, Gretchen Marie Schafer and Erin Kathleen Asselta, along with several nieces and nephews.
Joseph graduated from Hammond High School in 1945 and enlisted in the United States Navy where he went on to serve aboard the U.S.S. English Destroyer during WWII and on the U.S.S. Hancock Aircraft Carrier during the Korean War, in which he earned several medals of Honor during both wars. Joseph was a lifelong resident of Hammond, IN until 2007 when he moved to Indianapolis, IN. For most of his working career, Joseph was a hairdresser owning and operating several salons in Illinois and Indiana.
After retiring from the hair business he worked for the City of Hammond Water Department. Joseph had belonged to the Lansing Lions Club, and the Knights of Columbus in Lansing, IL where he had held the position of Deputy Grand Knight. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign War in Hammond, IN, where he held the position of Post 3029 Commander.
Joseph is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Muriel (Kelleher) Wauro, parents Jan and Mary Wauro, and siblings, Anne Poplawski, Walter Wauro, John Wauro, and Anthony Waring.
Joseph will be laid to rest on Saturday August 31, 2019, where he will be buried with his loving wife, Muriel, at Calvary Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN. There will be Naval Military Honors at the graveside and a Catholic mass will be said in his honor at St. Roch Catholic Church in Indianapolis, IN where he had been a parishioner since 2008.