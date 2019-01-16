OCALA, FL - Joseph K. 'Joe' Denton, age 57, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2019.
Joe is survived by his mother: Esther Denton; sister: Brenda (Tracy) Collins; nephew: Matthew (Heather) Collins; niece: Rebecca (Brent) Freeman; and five great nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his father: Joseph Eugene Denton.
Joe worked as a Corrections Officer in Marion County, Florida for 20 years until he retired. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and a classic car enthusiast.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 18, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410, from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON with Pastor Gary Butler officiating. Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your charity of choice in Joe's memory.
