VALPARAISO, IN -
Joseph Karl Ennulat, 58 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, December 7, 2018 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born March 17, 1960 in Evansville, IN to Charles F. and Dorothy J. Ennulat, Jr. Joe had worked in maintenance, operating his own maintenance and contracting business. He enjoyed a variety of interests: music, sports, woodworking, fishing, and even the occasional trip to the casino or grabbing some scratch off tickets. Joe also loved to travel, from cruises with his wife, son, and family to visiting his son in Denver. His love and passion was spending time with his family, including his dog, Calvin. Joe enjoyed hearing and following his son, Joey's adventures in his developing music career.
On October 9, 1993 in Valparaiso, Joe married Penny J. Taylor who survives along with their son, Joseph 'Joey' Nevyle Ennulat; mother, Dorothy Ennulat; siblings, Vicky Sue Mears, Diane (Denny) Reedy, Karl (Mary) Ennulat, Dorothy (John) Cahill, and Brandy (Mike) Shipp; six nieces and nephews; five great nieces and nephews; and his father and mother-in-law, Pete and Gathel Taylor. He was preceded in death by his father.
A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Mayo Clinic Children's Center, www.mayoclinic.org/give-to-mayo-clinic. Arrangements by Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso.