LANSING, IL — Joseph Koselke, 77, of Lansing, IL, passed away July 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda (nee Romanovich), his daughter, Kara (Jensen); his sister, Ruth (Enloe); his brother, Richard; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his son, Kenyon.