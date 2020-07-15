Joseph Koselke

LANSING, IL — Joseph Koselke, 77, of Lansing, IL, passed away July 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda (nee Romanovich), his daughter, Kara (Jensen); his sister, Ruth (Enloe); his brother, Richard; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his son, Kenyon.

Joe was a proud member of the United States Air Force. He loved gardening, woodworking, the Chicago Cubs and most of all, his family.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no memorial services.

