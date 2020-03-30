CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph Kovacs, 84, of Crown Point died last Monday following a brief illness. He leaves behind a wife of 39 years, Maria; his sons: Joseph and Andrew (Elissa); and three grandchildren: Clara, Alexander, and Lillian. He was predeceased by his daughter Catherine, his parents Ilona and Jozsef, and his siblings Mariska, Jeno, and Cecilia.

Joseph was born in Alsozsid (now Varvolgy), Hungary, the second youngest of four children. When he was a young boy he witnessed many events of World War II from his home such as the shooting down of Allied planes, the liberation of Hungary from Nazi occupation, and the communist takeover of Hungary.

As a young man he was drafted into the Hungarian People's Army, and in 1956 his unit was called out to Budapest to suppress the people's uprising against the Soviet occupation. When they reached the city, they quickly joined the crowds in solidarity and fought against Soviet forces until they were overrun a week later. He then walked to the Austrian border and was interned in a refugee camp until he was granted asylum in the United States.