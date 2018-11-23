EAST SIDE - Joseph L. Bloch Jr. age 95, late of the East Side passed away on November 20, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Anna Bloch (nee Chechar). Dear son of the late Joseph L. Bloch, Sr. and the late Helen Bloch (nee Rajkiewicz). Dear brother of late Isabelle (late Edwin) Naminski, late Florence Bloch and late Regina Bloch. Fond uncle of Sandra (late Donald) Cassidy, Eunice (late Dan) Robey and Lenore (Greg) Schultz. Great uncle of six and great-great-uncle of many. Joseph was also survived by many friends.
WW II U. S. Army Veteran. Retired employee of United States Postal Services Hegewisch Branch. Member of the American Legion Hegewisch Post, Hegewisch Lions Club and the International Order of Foresters.
Visitation Friday 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Entombment Oak Hill Cemetery Chicago, IL. 773-731-2749.