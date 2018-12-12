MUNSTER, IN - Joseph Lance Willis of Munster, made the transition to be with his Lord on Wednesday evening, December 5, 2018 at the age of 27. He was born on September 28, 1991 in Chamblee, GA to Henry and Beverly Willis. He was the younger of a fraternal twin birth. Joseph was a heart transplant recipient June 2016. Joseph was a graduate of Munster High School Class of 2010, a 2015 graduate of Indiana University with a B.S. in Athletic Training. He received his MBA in Business Administration at I.U. Northwest in 2018 and was the Athletic Trainer for Community Care Network and the US Olympic Diving Team. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted mother Beverly Willis; grandparents Tommie and Roggie Walker; five brothers James Willis, twin brother Joshua Willis, DeJohn (Chekira) Willis, Delon (Kadeisah) Hall and Darnell (Amanda) Hall; best friend Keifer Earnell Morgan; soulmate Celestine Perez and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday, December 14, 2018 from 12:00 noon-8:00 p.m. at the GUY & ALLEN CHAPEL, 2959 West 11th Ave., Gary, IN. Funeral services Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with family hours from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., all at Christ Baptist Church, 4700 East 7th Ave., Gary, IN. Pastor Lawrence E. Robertson, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.