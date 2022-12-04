CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph Lawrence "Larry" Zmigrocki, age 68, of Crown Point, formerly of Hessville, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 40 years: Pamela; his sons: Lawrence S. Zmigrocki and Timothy D. Zmigrocki; granddaughter: Olivia Lynn Phelphs; brother: Thomas (late Beverly) Zmigrocki; sister: Barbara Ann (Kevin) McGann. He was preceded in death by his parents Steve and Georgeanna Zmigrocki, his sister Mary "Mitzi" Hickman, and by his nephew Mark Hickman.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. at White Funeral Home with Fr. Theodore Mens officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Inurnment at St. John St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond. Friends may meet with the family on Monday, December 5th from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave) in Griffith.

Joseph was a retired sheet metal worker for the IHB Railroad after 37 years. He graduated from Morton High School class of 1972, where he was on the swim team. Joseph loved fishing, going to "the Boats", camping, and enjoying the outdoors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.

For additional information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeingriffith.com.