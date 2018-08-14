HOMEWOOD, IL - Early in the morning Joseph 'Buddy' Berglund passed away peacefully at home comforted by family. Son of the late Joseph and Susan, Joe lived in Homewood, IL.
Graduate of Thornton High School, Joe entered and was honorably discharged from the United States Army. After the army, he met and married his late wife Marianna (Lindley). They resided in Dyer, IN from then-on.
Joe was a golf caddy throughout his childhood, was on the golf team in high school and played with family, friends and co-workers the rest of his life.
As well, Joe loved to build home furnishings as a hobby.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Susan, wife Marianna and grandson Ryan Berglund.
Joseph is survived by his sister Patrica Blair, his four sons, Steven, Bruce, Michael and Aaron. Granddaughters Ashley and Anna.
A special thanks to Caroline, VNA Hospice Care of Valpariso Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Ryan Berglund Golf Scholarship or VNA Hospice of Valpariso.