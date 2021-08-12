Joseph Louis Payonk

He moved to St. John in 1957 and has been a parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Parish since. Joe was instrumental in the building of the current St. John the Evangelist School and was active in church events throughout the 1960-s and 1970-s. He pursued continuing education, taking courses, and constantly reading. His IBM career and hobbies led him to joke that "They haven't built the machine yet that I can't fix." His basement "workroom" was his shop where he enjoyed appliance repair and endless tinkering. Later in life, he became a member of the National Genealogical Society, conducting research to map the St. John Church cemetery, documenting lives back to the 1700s.

His true passion was for his family, children and grandchildren. A coach, mentor, and fan of their many endeavors, he constantly encouraged them, ensured their education, and molded their lives. He, along with Jane and Adele, built an incredible legacy of loving children and grandchildren; a tight-knit family grateful for all that their parents provided.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. with prayers starting at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL proceeding to St. John the Evangelist Church - Day Chapel located at 11301 W. 93rd Ave., St. John, IN at 10:00 a.m. for Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 13 at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL located at 11300 W. 97th Ln, St. John, IN. At the services and visitation, masks are requested for those not vaccinated. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. John the Evangelist Parish. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com