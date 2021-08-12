Joseph Louis Payonk
Jan. 29, 1925 — Aug. 9, 2021
ST. JOHN, IN — Joseph Louis Payonk, 96, of St. John, passed away peacefully Monday, August 9, 2021 at home surrounded by family. He was born January 29, 1925 in Hammond, IN to John Joseph Payonk and Mary Frances Payonk (nee Gruczewicz).
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives: Jane Fillibeck and Adele Fillibeck; and siblings: Rose Pawloski, Eugene Payonk, Mike Payonk, Deloris Excell and John Payonk. He is survived by his five children: Jim (Gayle) Payonk, Nancy Payonk, Jack (Kathy) Payonk, Jerry (Janet) Payonk, Richard (Kymberli) Payonk; eight grandchildren: Lesley, Ellie, Dana, Matt, Anwyn, Cassie, Ryan, and Allison; one great grandchild, Heidi; plus two more great grandchildren to be born soon.
A graduate of Hammond Tech High School, Joe was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served as a Fire Controlman 2nd Class in World War II (USS Bolivar), and later in the Korean War (USS Douglas H. Fox). After his time in the service, he met and wed Jane on November 7, 1952. After attending Purdue Calumet and technical training, he embarked on a 39 year career with IBM as a Field Service Technician, repairing state-of-the-art main frame computers throughout the Calumet Region. Following Jane's death in 1970, Joe married Adele on October 27, 1972 and together faithfully raised the children in a loving family over their 40 years of marriage until her passing in 2012.
He moved to St. John in 1957 and has been a parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Parish since. Joe was instrumental in the building of the current St. John the Evangelist School and was active in church events throughout the 1960-s and 1970-s. He pursued continuing education, taking courses, and constantly reading. His IBM career and hobbies led him to joke that "They haven't built the machine yet that I can't fix." His basement "workroom" was his shop where he enjoyed appliance repair and endless tinkering. Later in life, he became a member of the National Genealogical Society, conducting research to map the St. John Church cemetery, documenting lives back to the 1700s.
His true passion was for his family, children and grandchildren. A coach, mentor, and fan of their many endeavors, he constantly encouraged them, ensured their education, and molded their lives. He, along with Jane and Adele, built an incredible legacy of loving children and grandchildren; a tight-knit family grateful for all that their parents provided.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. with prayers starting at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL proceeding to St. John the Evangelist Church - Day Chapel located at 11301 W. 93rd Ave., St. John, IN at 10:00 a.m. for Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 13 at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL located at 11300 W. 97th Ln, St. John, IN. At the services and visitation, masks are requested for those not vaccinated. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. John the Evangelist Parish. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com